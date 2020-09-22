National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

National Research stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.92. National Research has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $71.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.25.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.17 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 100.28% and a net margin of 27.89%.

In other news, President Steven D. Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $289,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 79,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,610,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John N. Nunnelly sold 5,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $356,152.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,050 shares of company stock valued at $652,843 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in National Research in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Research by 21.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Research by 10.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 12.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of National Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $814,000. 41.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.