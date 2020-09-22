National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EYE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,794. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.27, a PEG ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 2.01. National Vision has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. National Vision had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,062,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,056,000 after purchasing an additional 33,181 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 114,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

