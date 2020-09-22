Nectar (NEC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $35,349.00

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001748 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.43, $7.50, $50.98 and $32.15. In the last seven days, Nectar has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nectar has a market cap of $28.88 million and approximately $35,349.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nectar alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00040029 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,522.39 or 1.00315019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000593 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00166804 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex.

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $32.15, $51.55, $18.94, $13.77, $50.98, $20.33, $33.94, $10.39, $24.68, $24.43 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.