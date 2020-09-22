Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.83. 263,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,485. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 194.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 62.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

