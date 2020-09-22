Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NLTX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.71.

NASDAQ NLTX opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLTX. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 110.4% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,041,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,380 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 921,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $7,070,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 537,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 37,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

