Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.80.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $488.71. 148,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,709,291. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $498.14 and a 200-day moving average of $443.19. The stock has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $2,544,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,762,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,264 shares of company stock valued at $95,458,016 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.