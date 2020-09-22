Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Shares Up 9.8%

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) shares traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.60. 236,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 556,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 82.79% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. Research analysts forecast that Neuronetics Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 24,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 16,587 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Neuronetics by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 158,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Neuronetics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 18,953 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

