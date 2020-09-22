NeutriSci International (CVE:NU) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

NeutriSci International Inc (CVE:NU) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. NeutriSci International shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 13,000 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 million and a P/E ratio of -11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.51.

About NeutriSci International (CVE:NU)

NeutriSci International Inc develops and markets nutraceutical products in Canada and internationally. It offers Neuenergy, a chewable tablet designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity; nu.thc and nu.cbd sugar-free chewable cannabinoid tablets that offer a metered dose of THC/CBD; and BluScience line of products to support optimal health.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for NeutriSci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeutriSci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.