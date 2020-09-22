NevaCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.00 (NEVA)

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. NevaCoin has a market cap of $33,623.26 and $3.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NevaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001107 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000682 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 63.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About NevaCoin

NevaCoin (CRYPTO:NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,389,685 coins. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NevaCoin is nevacoin.net.

Buying and Selling NevaCoin

NevaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

