New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFE shares. Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 392,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $12,842,273.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,778,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,330,599.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Mack acquired 12,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $278,941.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,275,258 shares in the company, valued at $29,050,377.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 903,150 shares of company stock valued at $29,810,904. Insiders own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 308.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 59,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 45,046 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 29,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $527,000. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFE stock traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $36.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,499. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $94.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.47 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 55.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

