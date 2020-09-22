NewYorkCoin Reaches Market Cap of $982,833.22 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $982,833.22 and $372.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00423920 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011799 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000479 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003153 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,728,523,788 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.