NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Shares Gap Down to $0.59

Shares of NexJ Systems Inc (TSE:NXJ) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.59, but opened at $0.51. NexJ Systems shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $11.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.59.

Get NexJ Systems alerts:

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.29 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that NexJ Systems Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ)

NexJ Systems Inc provides enterprise customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a suite of customer relationship management software solutions to insurance, wealth management and private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and capital markets, as well as for sales, trading, and research.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for NexJ Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexJ Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.