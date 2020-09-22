NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) shot up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.06. 240,745 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 96,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ONEW. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $408.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.01 million. Research analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.