NEXT/ADR’s (NXGPY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NXGPY. Morgan Stanley lowered NEXT/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NEXT/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Societe Generale raised NEXT/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NEXT/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NEXT/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

OTCMKTS:NXGPY opened at $41.25 on Friday. NEXT/ADR has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31.

NEXT/ADR Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

