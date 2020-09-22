NEXT Price Down 12% Over Last Week (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One NEXT token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002518 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $10.68 million and approximately $55,499.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00421505 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011887 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003169 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

