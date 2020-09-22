NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NXTC has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark raised NextCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NextCure from $87.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut NextCure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut NextCure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextCure currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Get NextCure alerts:

NASDAQ NXTC opened at $9.40 on Friday. NextCure has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $109.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $258.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 37.68 and a current ratio of 37.68.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). NextCure had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 65.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that NextCure will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NextCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextCure by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NextCure by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextCure Company Profile

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.