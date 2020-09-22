NextDAO Hits Market Cap of $3.52 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. NextDAO has a market cap of $3.52 million and $188,661.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00039492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00225647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00085652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.72 or 0.01399509 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00193776 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,439,397,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,399,165,716 tokens. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax.

NextDAO Token Trading

NextDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

