Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) PT Raised to $59.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.19.

NEP stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.07. Nextera Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $64.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.38.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.58 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,486 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 87,476 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

