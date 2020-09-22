NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Shares Down 14.3%

NextSource Materials Inc (TSE:NEXT) shares fell 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 155,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 318,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75.

NextSource Materials Company Profile (TSE:NEXT)

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. It explores for graphite, vanadium, and other minerals. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.