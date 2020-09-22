Nexus Hits Market Capitalization of $12.50 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Binance. Nexus has a market cap of $12.50 million and approximately $73,545.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nexus has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Nexus Profile

Get Nexus alerts:

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.