Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

NCBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.81. 251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Nicolet Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.04.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 25.25%. Analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $59,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $180,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31,676 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 37.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.