Nimiq Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. Nimiq has a total market cap of $19.37 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10,519.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.22 or 0.03262623 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.57 or 0.02058747 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00417433 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.24 or 0.00876842 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011816 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00047073 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00506177 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,375,544,957 coins and its circulating supply is 6,549,544,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

