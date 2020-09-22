Niobio Cash Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.00 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $14,341.18 and approximately $5.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Niobio Cash has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

