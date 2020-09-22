NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NiSource’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NiSource will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NiSource.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $962.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.30.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 122,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -69.28, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.23. NiSource has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

In related news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 312.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

