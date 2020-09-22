NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Hits $0.0692 on Exchanges

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $22.08 million and $261,304.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000659 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. Over the last week, NOIA Network has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043627 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $465.23 or 0.04426538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009525 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034391 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002159 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,824,502 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

