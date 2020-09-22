Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Up 6.7%

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) shares shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.50. 240,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 402,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Several research firms have weighed in on NDLS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $332.66 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. Noodles & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $11,264,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Noodles & Co by 41.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

