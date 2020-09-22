North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. North American Construction Group reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.23 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.47%.

NOA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, restated a “sell” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in North American Construction Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 19,922 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in North American Construction Group by 10,727.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 291.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares during the period. 46.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,561. The firm has a market cap of $213.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.75. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $12.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

