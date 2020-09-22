North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. North American Construction Group reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.23 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 7.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOA shares. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on North American Construction Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

NYSE:NOA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $213.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.31. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $12.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 10,727.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 291.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

