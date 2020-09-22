Northern Star Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northern Star Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:NESRF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NESRF shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Northern Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised Northern Star Resources from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NESRF stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,670. Northern Star Resources has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25.

About Northern Star Resources

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

