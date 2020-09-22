Northern Trust (NTRS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) recently:

9/10/2020 – Northern Trust was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/2/2020 – Northern Trust was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/1/2020 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Northern Trust was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

8/12/2020 – Northern Trust was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/3/2020 – Northern Trust was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Northern Trust stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.79. 1,574,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,871. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.03.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 95.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 49.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 31.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

