Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NFBK has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered Northfield Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NFBK opened at $9.25 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $491.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.54 million. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 21.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 7,500 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Stahlin purchased 5,800 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,404.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,646 shares in the company, valued at $268,699.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $212,948. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

