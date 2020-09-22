NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.08.

NLOK opened at $20.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,630.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,086,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330,292 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,124,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919,787 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,985,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614,607 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 4,045,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2,269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,186,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,067 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

