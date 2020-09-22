Norvista Capital (CVE:NVV) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Norvista Capital Corp (CVE:NVV) were down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 103,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 76,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 64.92 and a current ratio of 65.19. The company has a market cap of $9.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13.

Norvista Capital Company Profile (CVE:NVV)

Norvista Capital Corporation operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank in the United States and Canada. It invests in a portfolio of companies that are involved in the exploration of base and precious metals, such as copper, zinc, silver, gold, and molybdenum located in Manitoba, Yukon, Mexico, and Nevada.

