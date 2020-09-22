Novacoin (NVC) Hits Market Cap of $410,169.52

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001669 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $410,169.52 and approximately $1,051.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039746 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,539.63 or 1.00190000 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001744 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00166933 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.