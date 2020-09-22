NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.25

NTT Docomo Inc (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $25.34, with a volume of 67598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get NTT Docomo alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. NTT Docomo had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that NTT Docomo Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY)

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for NTT Docomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT Docomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.