NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Shares Down 0.7%

NTT Docomo Inc (OTCMKTS:DCMYY)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.42. Approximately 78,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 79,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DCMYY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NTT Docomo had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that NTT Docomo Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

