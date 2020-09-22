Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.52

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.52 and last traded at $53.51, with a volume of 13467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUS shares. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $612.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

In other news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 6,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $349,426.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,288.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 39,720 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 9.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 947,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after acquiring an additional 31,622 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 89.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 46.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

