Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NUAN. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $338.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 5,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $72,241.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 519,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,305 shares of company stock valued at $440,466 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,047,000 after acquiring an additional 143,764 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth $49,333,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

