Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

Shares of Nubeva Technologies Ltd (CVE:NBVA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.28. Nubeva Technologies shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 million and a PE ratio of -4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03.

About Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software-as-a-service software and services that enable enterprises to run cybersecurity in public cloud environments. It operates through two segments, Software Development and Commercialization, and Token Network and Token Sales. The company develops, commercializes, and licenses cloud-based security software.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Nubeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.