NULS (NULS) Hits Market Capitalization of $24.53 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. NULS has a total market cap of $24.53 million and $9.41 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002361 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00039746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00228561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00084147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $148.13 or 0.01410402 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00183670 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 110,986,353 coins and its circulating supply is 98,909,454 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

