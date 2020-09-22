Numeraire (NMR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.24 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for about $31.05 or 0.00294988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $95.54 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043581 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.13 or 0.04390413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009512 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034359 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002165 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire (NMR) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,978,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,077,001 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

