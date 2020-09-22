NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) traded down 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.46 and last traded at $25.55. 1,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 28,692 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 90,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

