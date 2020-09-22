NuShares (NSR) Price Reaches $0.0002

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. NuShares has a total market cap of $654,511.77 and $943.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NuShares has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. One NuShares token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00021954 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares.

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

