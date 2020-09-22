NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.21. NVE has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $76.40.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 56.99%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in NVE during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in NVE by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NVE by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in NVE during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,508,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NVE by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

