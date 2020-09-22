NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to announce earnings per share of $2.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.55. NVIDIA reported earnings per share of $1.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $9.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $9.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $12.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.97.

NVIDIA stock traded down $4.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $495.93. 342,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,248,260. The business’s 50 day moving average is $488.60 and its 200 day moving average is $365.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company has a market capitalization of $308.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.08, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.86, for a total value of $4,790,878.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,249,695.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,807 shares of company stock worth $142,337,037 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

