NVR (NYSE:NVR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NVR (NYSE:NVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $4,128.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NVR’s disciplined business model, and focus on maximizing liquidity and minimizing risks are likely to generate more returns for its shareholders in the long term. Moreover, the recent rebound of the housing market after the pandemic-led disruptions is encouraging. Higher demand for new homes backed by declining mortgage rates and low inventory levels bodes well. NVR’s superior return on equity (ROE) also supports its growth potential. Although shares of NVR have underperformed the industry so far this year, earnings estimates for 2020 have moved north over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ optimism surrounding its earnings growth potential.”

Get NVR alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,838.25.

NYSE:NVR traded up $73.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4,005.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,405. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4,057.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3,364.20. NVR has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,318.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $42.00 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 11.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR will post 219.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total transaction of $7,936,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVR (NVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.