NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Shares Gap Down to $0.79

Shares of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.79, but opened at $0.71. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.52.

NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.14 million during the quarter.

About NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD)

NXT Energy Solutions Inc provides airborne and gravity based geophysical survey services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

