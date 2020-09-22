NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NYMT. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NYMT stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 42.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $993.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. Equities analysts predict that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is an increase from NY MTG TR INC/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 39,968 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 148,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

