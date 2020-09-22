Obyte Hits One Day Volume of $5,504.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Obyte has a market cap of $16.29 million and approximately $5,504.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for about $21.56 or 0.00205544 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Obyte has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000272 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000929 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000164 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 755,691 coins. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

