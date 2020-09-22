Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given “Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.05.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 143.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

